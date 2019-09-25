BREC Liberty Lagoon announces October hours
The slide and surf features of BREC's Liberty Lagoon at Independence Community Park, 111 Lobdell Ave., Baton Rouge, will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 28 through Oct. 27.
This includes access to the popular shock wave feature and five major waterslides for a reduced cost of $8 per entry.
The main pool, lazy river and children's play area will be closed while the surf and slide features remain open. Surf and slide features are available only to patrons who meet the height requirement of 48 inches or taller. Children under the height requirement of 48 inches will be allowed in the facility free of charge; however, they will not be able to utilize any of the park's features.
For more information, email the aquatics manager at Crystal.North@brec.org or call (225) 923-3202.
Plants swap Sunday
Baton Rouge Succulent Company is holding a plant swap from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 7276 Highland Road.
Summer is coming to a close, and most plants could use a good pruning. Get those clippers out, take some cuttings and bring them to BR Succulent Co. to share with fellow gardeners. All types of plants will be accepted for the swap. Please take special care to be sure plants are pest and disease free.
A table will be set up to drop plants off and browse what other people have brought. In addition to the plant swap, a collection of work from local artists and makers will be set up.
Cat Haven fundraiser Friday
Cat Haven will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a Cat Tails and Cocktails fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave., Baton Rouge.
Tickets are $100 per person or $185 for a couple at cathaven.org, where an online auction is underway.
Emerge Center to honor volunteer activists
The Emerge Center will honor emerging activist Skye Taylor and 10 other volunteer activists during a benefit luncheon at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The adult 2019 honorees are Susan Eaton, Lillie Petit Gallagher, Roberta Guillory, Kathleen Howell, Ernesto Johnson, Mathew Laborde, Darrel Papillion, Nial Patel, Skip Philips and Kathy Fletcher Victorian.
Tickets to the luncheon are $75 at www.emergela.org/events. The luncheon benefits The Emerge Center, which empowers children with autism and people with communication challenges to achieve independence through innovative and family-centered therapies.