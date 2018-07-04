Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 for the fifth Brew at the Zoo, slated for 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 5 at Baton Rouge Zoo.
A special ticket presale party will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 27 at Tin Roof Brewery with food trucks, animal ambassadors and family activities. Tin Roof Brewing Company will donate 10 percent of all proceeds in beer sales to Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo.
Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo hosts the annual zoo event. This year’s event will include VIP passes for the first time. VIP passes include express entry, one-hour earlier access, a special hangout zone, exclusive food and drink and VIP restrooms. Only 200 VIP passes will be available for purchase.