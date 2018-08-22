The school year began at the crack of dawn for the senior class at Runnels High School in Baton Rouge. The students arrived on campus by 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 to watch the sun come up together as a class to begin the first day of their final year of high school.
In May, they’ll gather on the evening of their last day of high school for “Senior Sunset” to watch the sun go down together, a news release said.
Joining the seniors for the Senior Sunrise were assistant head of school and junior and senior high principal Conchetta Foshee, vice principal Rita Haik and assistant principals Pamela Babcock and Dana Schlotterer.
“It’s the first thing the seniors do as a unit, so it helps bring them closer together as a class," Schlotterer said.
In addition to greeting the dawn and reconnecting with classmates, the festivities included a picnic breakfast of burritos, muffins and fruit provided by senior class sponsors Christine Pousson and Amy Taliaferro. Seniors also enjoyed taking photos with beachy props, sidewalk writing, and a game or two of bean bag toss.
Nearly all 50 seniors were able to attend the event.