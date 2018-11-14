The ZooLights trail of illuminated displays will brighten the grounds of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo from Nov. 23 through Dec. 30, with submissions to the zoo's all-ages Art Gone Wild contest on display Dec. 7 and 8.
Admission gates for the ZooLights trail will be open from 5:20 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the zoo grounds will close at 9 p.m. throughout the holiday period, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Every ZooLights guest presenting nonperishable food items for donation to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will receive a 50 percent discount from the regular admission price. Regular admission prices are $5 for adults/teens, $4 for senior citizens, $3 for children ages 2-12, and $3 for Friends of the Zoo members.
During each evening, the Safari Post Gift Shop and Flamingo Café will remain open & feature special holiday treats and gift options.
Special ZooLights events will include:
- Nov. 23, Coca-Cola Santa
- Nov. 24, ornament crafting
- Nov. 27, Giving Tuesday Food Bank/Zoo media event
- Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, Safari Santa
- Dec. 7 and 8, Art Gone Wild
- Dec. 14 and 15, Safari Santa
- Dec. 21 and 22, ornament crafting.
The deadline to submit artworks inspired by Baton Rouge Zoo animals for the Art Gone Wild contest is Nov. 23. Entries for Art Gone Wild are free, but submissions are limited to one per person. Artwork entered must be 2-D and drawn or painted entirely by hand. Submission categories are as follows:
- Alligator, children up to second grade
- Eagle, children in grades three through six
- Giraffe, children in grades seven through 12
- Tiger, adults.
Submissions can be dropped off at the Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road, or the BREC main office, 6201 Florida Blvd.