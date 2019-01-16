Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Jan. 4-10:

70802

Building fire

1600 block of Braddock Street. Property loss: $10,000. Contents loss: $500. Cause undetermined after investigation. Jan. 9.

Passenger vehicle fire

1100 block of Progress Street. Property loss: $2,000. Cause under investigation. Jan. 5.

70806

Building fire

1100 block of North Ardenwood Drive. Property loss: $6,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Jan. 4.

900 block of Crown Way. Property loss - $1,000,000. Cause under investigation. Jan. 9.

Hazardous condition, other

1700 block of North 48th Street. Jan. 7.

4700 block of Madison Avenue. Jan. 10.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

5600 block of McClelland Drive. Jan. 6.

View comments