Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Jan. 4-10:
70802
Building fire
1600 block of Braddock Street. Property loss: $10,000. Contents loss: $500. Cause undetermined after investigation. Jan. 9.
Passenger vehicle fire
1100 block of Progress Street. Property loss: $2,000. Cause under investigation. Jan. 5.
70806
Building fire
1100 block of North Ardenwood Drive. Property loss: $6,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Jan. 4.
900 block of Crown Way. Property loss - $1,000,000. Cause under investigation. Jan. 9.
Hazardous condition, other
1700 block of North 48th Street. Jan. 7.
4700 block of Madison Avenue. Jan. 10.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
5600 block of McClelland Drive. Jan. 6.