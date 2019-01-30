Children's fiction author James Ponti, who has won an Edgar Award for his "Framed" mystery series, recently spoke to students at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge and University Laboratory School.
After a successful career as a screenwriter for Disney Channel, Nickelodeon and PBS, Ponti began writing novels with the hope of inspiring an interest in reading among young people. The "Framed" series features the adventures of middle school students solving mysteries and discovering the meaning of friendship.
Ponti’s Baton Rouge visit provided students a valuable opportunity to learn directly from a national author. At both schools, Ponti spoke to students about his personal journey to becoming a writer. He also conducted writing workshops, during which he led students through the creative process for choosing the main character, setting and problem of a potential story.