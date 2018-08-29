Cat Haven is the recipient of a grant from Dow, which will match all adoption fees paid to Cat Haven from Aug. 25 through Sept. 22, up to $3,000. An adoption event Aug. 25 featured a chance to see the No. 3 Dow Scooper Cat Chevrolet ZL1 and free samples of Scooper Cat litter, which contains a Dow product, Priventz, that helps to prevent ammonia from forming in the litter box.
Cat Haven is the only no-kill animal shelter that focuses its efforts on feline companions in the Baton Rouge area. Since its inception in 1999, Cat Haven has saved more than 12,000 cats and kittens. The Cat Haven Adoption Center, 11130 N. Harrell's Ferry Road, is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For information, visit www.cathaven.org.