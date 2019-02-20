Nominations are being accepted through May 31 for the 2019 LSU100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses honors presented by LSU Executive Education.
The LSU100 program identifies, recognizes and celebrates the 100 fastest-growing Tiger-owned or Tiger-led businesses in the world. Companies are ranked for the list based on their compounded annual growth rate, according to a news release.
Companies must meet all four of the following application criteria:
- The company must have been in business for five years or more as of Dec. 31, 2018.
- The company’s revenues must have been $100,000 or more in each of the calendar years from 2016–2018.
- The company must be LSU Tiger-led or Tiger-owned for the program time frame of Jan. 1, 2016 thru Dec. 31, 2018.
- The company and its Tiger leaders and/or founders must act with high integrity and operate in a manner consistent with the values and image of LSU.
The 2019 LSU100 gala will be held at L’Auberge Casino Hotel on Nov. 22. To nominate a company or to apply on behalf of your own company, visit lsu100.com.