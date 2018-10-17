More than 25 years ago, Hillar C. Moore Jr. joined other community leaders in the fight against cancer by helping start the Mary Bird Perkins Charity Golf Classic. To honor Moore, the 2018 event was renamed this year as the Hillar C. Moore Jr. Golf Classic, benefiting Mary Bird Perkins — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.
Still thriving, the Oct. 1 golf fundraiser at the University Club raised $110,000 — all of which will directly support thousands of people throughout the region.
Well known as a leader in the community, Moore played a role in creating and helping to sustain this vitally important fundraiser to benefit cancer patients in 1990. Over the years, the tournament has contributed more than $2.5 million to the Cancer Center.
"Seeing my father's legacy carried out in a way that has helped so many cancer patients and their families is incredible," said Steven J. Moore, Hillar Moore's son. "It is an honor to celebrate his memory and passion by continuing to enhance cancer care right here in Baton Rouge."
"The community's continued support of this event helps make it possible to deliver the Cancer Center's mission to families in the Baton Rouge area," said Ethan Bush, chief development officer, Mary Bird Perkins. "Every dollar raised goes to improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer through the expert treatment, compassionate care, early detection, research and education that patients can only find at the Cancer Center."
Sponsorship opportunities are available now for next year's tournament. For more information, please contact Chrissy Dupuy at 225.215.1221, or by email at cdupuy@marybird.com.