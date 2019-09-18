Cox Communications employees drove throughout Ascension, Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes Aug. 30 to deliver more than $18,000 to teachers through the Cox Charities Community Investment program, which is funded by employees.
More than 60 teachers applied for funding in the grant cycle. Applications for the next grant cycle are being accepted through Sept. 20 at www.coxcharitiesser.org.
Branded under the theme “Give Where You Live,” the employee-giving campaign launched in 2016 in Cox’s Southeast Region, which includes Acadiana, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Florida’s Gulf Coast, central Florida and middle Georgia. Dollars raised in each market stay in the market in which they were generated via payroll deduction.
Funds raised by Baton Rouge area employees benefit programs in Cox-serviceable areas within Ascension East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jackson, Livingston, St. James and West Baton Rouge parishes.
In Baton Rouge, Cox Charities Advisory Council members reviewed grant applications and chose the following schools as recipients of this year’s Innovation in Education grants:
- Sorrento Primary School (Ascension Parish)
- Donaldsonville High School (Ascension Parish)
- Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet (East Baton Rouge Parish)
- St. Jean Vianney School (East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Career & Technical Education Center (East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Glen Oaks Park Elementary (East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Seventh Ward Elementary (Livingston Parish)
- Southeast Middle School (East Baton Rouge Parish)
- St. Joseph's Academy (East Baton Rouge Parish)
- The Emerge School for Autism (East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Thrive Academy (East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Juban Parc Elementary (Livingston Parish)
- Live Oak Junior High (Livingston Parish).