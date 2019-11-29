An open-house style tennis tournament for junior players ages 11 to 18 will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at City-Brooks Community Park Tennis Center, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, Baton Rouge.
The BREC tournament offers beginner youth players an opportunity to experience playing in a tournament. The round robin format will play 10-point sets and participants will receive free pizza, snacks and beverages. The cost per player for the tournament is $15. To register visit brec.org/tennis by Dec. 4.
For more information, email recreationevents@brec.org or call BREC at (225) 272-9200.