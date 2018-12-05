The American Association of Colleges of Nursing has awarded the Southern University College of Nursing and Allied Health one of nine minigrants to educate diverse communities about the All of Us research program.
Southern University Baton Rouge, which was awarded $9,000, will work in collaboration with Northwestern State University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
“We are honored to be a part of this initiative,” said Jacqueline Hill, interim dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health. “Through this program, participants may be able to learn more about their own health and contribute to an effort that may advance the health of generations to come.”
Launched by the National Institutes of Health, the All of Us research program seeks to build a national research group of 1 million or more participants reflecting the diversity of the United States. This initiative uses collaboration among established community partners and nursing schools to disseminate information on the All of Us research program. The grant focuses on including historically underrepresented communities in biomedical research.
The All of Us program is an effort to gather data over many years from 1 million or more people living in the United States, with the ultimate goal of accelerating research and improving health. Researchers will use data from the program to learn more about how individual differences in lifestyle, environment and biological makeup can influence health and disease. It is a highly interactive research model, with participants as partners in the development and implementation of the research and with significant representation in program governance and oversight.
The nine schools receiving funding are California State University, San Bernardino; Duquesne University in Pennsylvania; Northwestern State University; St. Peter's University in New Jersey; Sam Houston State University in Texas; Southern University Baton Rouge; University of Louisiana at Lafayette; University of Maryland; and University of Tennessee.