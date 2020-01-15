BATON ROUGE — Approximately 130 Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University students were conferred degrees during the university’s commencement exercises Dec. 14 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall.
Charla Johnson, a 1987 nursing graduate from Our Lady of the Lake School of Nursing, served as the commencement keynote speaker.
Nicholas McCullough, graduating with his doctorate from the nurse anesthesia program was recognized at commencement with the Founders Award, which distinguishes a graduate student who exemplifies the mission of the university and who has shown a strong commitment to scholarship, leadership and service, a news release said.
Ascension Parish
Doctor of Nursing Practice in nurse anesthesia: Ashley Renee Legendre, Prairieville
Master of Nursing — family nurse practitioner: Colin Micheal Berrigan, Prairieville; Michelle Cartrelle Coleman, Gonzales; and Leslie Reneé Williams, Gonzales
Bachelor of Science in biology — biochemical analysis and instrumentation track: Trang T. Dinh, Geismar; and Tayler A. Vicknair, Gonzales, Magna Cum Laude
Bachelor of Science in nursing: Angela Ann Kennerly, Prairieville, magna cum laude, Board of Trustees Medal; Jacob Randall Alford, Prairieville; Misty J. Bare, Geismar; and Meredith A. Long, Gonzales
East Baton Rouge Parish
Doctor of Nursing Practice in nurse anesthesia: Brittney Denae Clark, Baton Rouge; Anthony J. Cutrera, Baton Rouge; Elliott Denton Doucet, Baton Rouge; Michael Paul Falgout, Baton Rouge; Gabriel Joseph Landreneau, Baton Rouge; Jennifer Le, Baton Rouge; David Wayne Manzella Jr., Greenwell Springs; Kaley Caballero McClure, Greenwell Springs; Nicholas Scott McCullough, Baton Rouge; Steven Vito Minervini, Baton Rouge; and Laken Cook Tujague, Baton Rouge
Master of Nursing — family nurse practitioner: Kristie Nicole Carazo, Baton Rouge; Heather Denise Drewes Carpenter, Baton Rouge; Rachelle L. Conish, Baton Rouge; Erika Halphen Forbes, Baton Rouge; Sara Cathrine Miller, Baton Rouge; Natasha D. Nnadi, Baton Rouge; and Lisa Robin Vitrano, Baton Rouge
Master of Science in nutritional sciences: Shelby Anne Adams, Baton Rouge; Mary Elizabeth Day, Zachary; Anne Berry Leblanc, Baton Rouge; Meghan Elizabeth Moholland, Baton Rouge; Zannah Renee Richard, Baton Rouge; and Valerie Marie Wright, Baton Rouge
Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies — psychology concentration: Bridgette Lynette Azoanee, Baton Rouge
Bachelor of Science in health service administration: Victoria Lynn Gaudet, Baton Rouge; Marron Elizabeth Helm, Baton Rouge; and Sydney Lashea Jones, Baton Rouge
Bachelor of Science in medical laboratory science: Kyle P. Biggs, Baton Rouge; Brian Bourgeois, Zachary; Amanda Brown Ebey, Baton Rouge, cum laude; and Michelle J. Kraus, Baton Rouge, cum laude
Bachelor of Science in nursing: Laeisha James Barnes, Baton Rouge; Abigail N. Bergeron, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth Anne Dauzat, Baton Rouge; Sydney Duplessis, Baton Rouge; Raven Simone Frank, Baton Rouge; Maggie Applewhite Gill, Baton Rouge; Bridget Aline Hymel, Baton Rouge; Deanna Nasser Ibrahim, Zachary, cum laude; Marissa Ann Jarreau, Baton Rouge; Denton J. Kirby, Baton Rouge; Kimberly McDonald, Baton Rouge; Catherine Williams Michaels, Baton Rouge; Troy Joseph Prudhomme, Baton Rouge; Kimberly Frances Sanz, Baton Rouge; Hannah Lynn Schafer, Baton Rouge; Tristen T. Stewart, Baton Rouge; Bliss Michael Taylor, Baton Rouge; Phillip Ryan Velupillai, Baton Rouge; and Brandi Cecilia Waguespack, Baton Rouge
East Feliciana Parish
Bachelor of Science in nursing: Callie Nichole Boatner, Slaughter
West Feliciana Parish
Bachelor of Science in nursing: Brittany Reneé Barrow, St. Francisville
Livingston Parish
Doctor of Nursing Practice in nurse anesthesia: Jeremy Joseph Creech, Denham Springs; and Ashley Pharez Davis, Denham Springs
Master of Nursing — family nurse practitioner: Magahn Ward Stanga, Livingston
Bachelor of Science in biology — preprofessional human medicine track: Avory N. Johnson, Denham Springs; and Kristen F. Landry, Denham Springs
Bachelor of Science in health service administration: Eric C. Lignieres, Denham Springs
Bachelor of Science in nursing: Kayla Jeanne Daigle, Denham Springs; Stephen Anthony Dupuis, Denham Springs; Kali Elizabeth Hodges, Denham Springs; Morgan Bailey Neale, Holden; Campbell Barnwell Palmer, Livingston; Brittany Brown Rozell, Maurepas; Brandon K. Simmons, Walker; Cheney Shelton Stain, Denham Springs; and Ashley Nicole Woods, Denham Springs
Tangipahoa Parish
Doctor of Nursing Practice in nurse anesthesia: Amber Breana Mata, Amite
Bachelor of Science in medical laboratory science: Matthew N. Babin, Robert
