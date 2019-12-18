Annual Zoo Lights a nighttime treat
BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo is all dressed up with lights and displays from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night.
The zoo includes a festive mile-long trail with more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and holiday displays. Cost is $5 adults/teens, $4, seniors $3 ages 2-13 and Friends of the Zoo members. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Visit brzoo.org.
At the library
In addition to free online classes in Gale Courses, Learning Express, Treehouse, Lynda and the East Baton Rouge Library's newest resources DigitalLearn and Cell-Ed, the library will hold a variety of free computer classes for adults throughout December at several locations.
For more information or to register, call the library branch directly or log on to www.ebrpl.com/digitallibrary for free resources and downloads.
Upcoming events include:
Newsletters in Microsoft Word 2016: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., (225) 231-3750
Open Lab: 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 23, Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St., (225) 389-7450
For more information about these free December Computer Classes, call (225) 231-3750. To learn more about the library and any of its free programs, events and resources, go online to www.ebrpl.com.
LSU Museum of Art sets shows
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing "Destination: Latin America" through Feb. 9; "Gods & Things: Asian Art from the Permanent Collection" through Feb. 23; the ongoing show, "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection;" and the ongoing show, "What We Wear." (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
Registration is open for the "Art & Alzheimer's Tour" at 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The tour is led by Laura Larsen and presented in partnership with Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area for individuals with memory impairment and their caregivers. Free, but registration required. (225) 236-4616.
CASA seeks volunteers
Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate Association urgently needs caring adults — especially men and African Americans — to become voices for children in the foster care system.
CASA volunteers serve as advocates for abused children who have been placed in foster care, according to a news release. CASA volunteers do not provide legal representation, nor do they replace social workers. A CASA volunteer is an independent voice speaking solely for the best interests of the child with the ultimate goal of being a safe, permanent home.
Community volunteers are needed in order for Capital Area CASA to continue serving every child who needs a voice in our community. No special background is required. The first step to becoming a CASA volunteer is to attend one of the following 45-minute orientation sessions at the CASA office, 848 Louisiana Ave.:
- 9 a.m., Monday, Dec. 23
- 4:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30
CASA is accepting applications for the next volunteer training class, which begins Jan. 14. To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, call (225) 379-8598, visit casabr.org or email volunteer@casabr.org.
Cat Haven seeks help
This holiday season, Cat Haven is asking residents to take a few moments to reflect on the love their pets have given them, and to share that love with other cats by donating to the nonprofit agency.
Cat Haven provides temporary housing, medical care, comfort and well-being to hundreds of unwanted, stray and displaced cats each year. To donate, visit https://www.mightycause.com/story/Givelovecathaven.