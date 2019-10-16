Students in Nicole Latiolais' media arts classes at Runnels High School recently took on the role of graphic designers to create promotional materials for the school’s October production of Agatha Christie’s "And Then There Were None."
Provided with a brief about the play and a list of design parameters, each student designed a T-shirt, poster and program cover for the production. Theater teacher and play director Sonya Blanchard and assistant director Madisan Milam were assigned the role of clients and selected sophomore Drew Burbank’s T-shirt design to be printed for the cast. The other contributing designers were Kade Damon, Natalie Fairley, Marshall Pentes, Connor Porthouse and Ian Shaneyfelt.
The students used Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to create their designs. The poster designs will be used as promotional materials for the show and displayed throughout the school’s main campus and in the foyer of the theater.
"And Then There Were None" will be staged at 7 p.m. Oct. 25-26 in the Gladys Hague Runnels Theatre on the Runnels main campus, 17255 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, Baton Rouge. Advance tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. At the door, tickets are $12. Tickets will be available for online purchase starting Oct. 1. For information, visit runnels.org.