Baton Rouge Community College held its fall 2018 commencement Dec. 14 in the Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Mid City. Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Co., delivered the keynote address.

Graduates included:

Business and Social Sciences

Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in business

Baton Rouge: Kairy Diane Hernandez, Holly Nicole Taimanglo

Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in criminal justice

Baton Rouge: Trasula R. Clark, Dominique Javius, Calakeisha Magee

Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in social sciences

Baton Rouge: Nathan Bell, Christopher Lacy Bizzell, Lisa Anne Bonaventure, Phyllis Sherice Bradford, Isheia D. Brown, Precious S. Crump, Courtney X. Calvaruso, Danielle Childers, William C. Choch, Trasula R. Clark, Kiesha Conner, Samantha D. Dalton, Dalacia Jalinda Derozan, Rennifer Metoyer Edwards, Angela Renee Elbon, Velma R. Fields, Charity C. Finister, Karlisa Monet' Franklin, Kairy Diane Hernandez, Kayla Sue Hoffman, Ashley Nicole Jackson, Keisha Nicole Jackson, Taylor Ashley Jordan, Logan Craig McCaughey, Colby Edward McGruder, Alaysia Jamari' Page-Ausbon, Kimula Sharondalette Paul, Samantha Robinson, Keith Randolph Wallace

Baker: Ayanna Quinn, Trevas Darren Samuel Jr.

Associate of Applied Science in business administration management

Baton Rouge: Andrea Lynette Hogan

Associate of Applied Science in business technology entrepreneurship

Baton Rouge: Karlnelious D. Bryant, Renisha R. Quincy

Associate of Applied Science in business technology management

Baton Rouge: Tiara S. Knighten, Tynisha L. Lodge, Hannah-Kelly M. Pimlott

Associate of Applied Science in construction management

Baton Rouge: Alonso Misraim Cuellar

Slaughter: Tyler Joseph LeJeune

Zachary: Brent O'Neal

Associate of Applied Science in paralegal studies

Baton Rouge: Whitney Herd Anderson, Brittany Ann Barcelona, Justin H. Beck, Lisa White Franklin, Evelyn E. Garcia, Shan'Quil M. Thomas, Briona Lynn Whitehead

Associate of Science in business

Baton Rouge: Donald Harlen Banks, Denfer Gerard Boutte Jr., My'Kia Kristianna Broussard, Sharri Davis, Baton Rouge, Monica Grace Flores, Anna Marie Bianca T. Habacon, Nicholas J. Kirsch, Robyn Earlicia Knight, Ablavi Mawuli Kondoh, John Liu, Alicerenyth Marquez, Torin Delon McClanahan, Nakita Marie Metoyer, Sharon Rose Murphree, Brian Ross Richard, Allen R. Roach V, Shantel Marie Smith, Priscilla Danta Thanni, Nolan C. Voss, Alexandra A. Williams

Baker: Chelsea J. Diamond, Jadea Desha Wade

Zachary: Benjamin J. Delatte, Britney Chantell Graves, Tenesia R. Holiday-Titus

Associate of Science in criminal justice

Baton Rouge: Alexis S. Bell, Brerona N. Harris, Whitney E. Villeneuve, De'borah Lena Wheelock, Twyla Wright

Baker: Caitlyn Deal, Desiree Lashell Reese

Certificate of Technical Studies in accounting

Baton Rouge: Keshay Licole Julien, Leshonda Trenell Sansom, Jyandria Q. White

Zachary: Desvin D. Jones

Certificate of Technical Studies in retail management

Baton Rouge: Tiara S. Knighten

Liberal Arts

Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in fine arts

Baton Rouge: Trasula R. Clark, Joshua Jeremiah Johnson, Ashley Norris

Zachary: Jeffery D. Tarver

Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in humanities

Baton Rouge: Jo-Anna Marie Agravante, Albertha D. Badon, Phyllis Sherice Bradford, Trasula R. Clark, Matthew Jacob Gegg, Guy A. Genovese, Lauren Brooke Herring, Jackson Phillip Higgins, Timothy Meeks, Nadia Navorina Restreppo, Michael W. Williams

Greenwell Springs: Aubrie Corinne Pisanie

Associate of Applied Science in care and development of young children

Baton Rouge: Ebony Richardson, Erica Andrea Williams

Baker: Tyquencia Lynette Battley, Hope Lamel Johnson

Associate of Applied Science in entertainment technology

Baton Rouge: Adren A. Bailey Jr., Vince D. Parker, Caroline Paige Stradley, Tia Nikkia Tanner

Associate of Arts in liberal arts

Baton Rouge: Claire M. Barbier, Phyllis Sherice Bradford, Laquala Sharhonda Bradley, Trasula R. Clark, Ija L. Gabriel, Lauren Brooke Herring, Taylor Ashley Jordan, A'Darian Northern, Callie Semaj Owens, Maryhannah Plumlee, Robert D. Ricks, Alisha Burton Russell, Detrick D. Scott, Aja Renea' Sheppard, Courtney T. Variste

Baker: Keondria T. Mcgee

Associate of Arts in liberal arts studio arts

Baton Rouge: Joshua Jeremiah Johnson, Brenda M. Leal

Associate of Science in teaching

Baton Rouge: Mia G. Johnson, Alma Karen Reyes, Diana D. Ruben, Jasmine Ariel Walker

Greenwell Springs: Catelyn Joy Icenogle

Zachary: Brynn P. Boone

Certificate of Technical Studies in graphic arts

Baton Rouge: Ayanna R. Addison, Valencia L. Griffin

Technical Diploma in care and development of young children

Baton Rouge: Stacia Lynn Moore, Alean Thomas-Johnson, Erica Andrea Williams

Baker: Tyquencia Lynette Battley, Hope Lamel Johnson

Nursing & Allied Health

Associate of Applied Science, paramedic

Baton Rouge: Michael Roy Castello, Kathaleen M. Templet

Zachary: Cassie D. Fassbinder

Associate of Science in nursing

Baton Rouge: Catherine Hays Bondy, Chaz Korday Cooper, Chantelle Elizabeth Freeman, Emily G. Harshbarger, Sheena M. Johnson, Gabrielle Metoyer Northern, Jamie Cockerham Robert, Tiara D. Robertson, Andrew Francis Rutledge, Danina D. Semien, Lakeetha Smith, Heather M. Taylor

Baker: Christopher Todd Nettles

Pride: Emily Elizabeth Baldwin, Sadie Leigh Oglesby

Certificate of Technical Studies, medical assistant

Baton Rouge: Jashawna S. Hayes

Baker: Savanna N. Bertrand, Ryan Fontenot

Zachary: Allyson P. Tunstall

Certificate of Technical Studies, pharmacy technician

Baton Rouge: Hadeal Mohamed, Jikeela S. Wicks

Baker: Mishe Renee Henry

Slaughter: Ciara R. Shoemaker

Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics

Associate of Science/Louisiana transfer in biological sciences

Baton Rouge: Ashley Andrea Barnett, Laquala Sharhonda Bradley, Dwayne N. Hinton Jr., Michael Hogan, Ori L. Roussel, Monica Marsela Santos, Deon Marie Self, Heather N. Smith, Brittney S. Stewart

Associate of Applied Science in process technology

Baton Rouge: Cody A. Blount, Jacob Dalton Garretson, Bradley R. Goodman, Sean A. Grace, Nathan Holmes, Banjamin S. Morvant, Adam North, Jerard M. Taylor,

Baker: Joshua Michael Arnold, Brandon D. Johnson

Greenwell Springs: Aaron Blake Sanders

Pride: Richard C. Gerage, Zachary Glenn Gooden

Zachary: Daniel Louis Bartus, Trent M. Creech

Associate of Science in computer science

Baton Rouge: Adnan Bashar, Mohammad Cheema, Ashley Anne Deville, Charles Justin Northrop, Adwaita Ramachandran

Zachary: Mark Anthony Sanford

Associate of Science in general science

Baton Rouge: Ashleigh Marie Arnold, Trasula R. Clark, Maya Helanna Collins, Cassidy J. Hollins, Clynesia A. Huff, Christian Jones, Marianna Janai Joseph, Hiba Nafal, Kim Chien Thi Pham, Nadia Navorina Restreppo, Ori L. Roussel, Daisy Sofia Costa Santos, Keith Randolph Wallace, Kelsey Marie Wilson,

Zachary: Jeffery D. Tarver, Christina V. Washington

Associate of Science in pre-engineering electrical and computer engineering

Baton Rouge: Devin Burke

Baker: Khristian Andrew McFarland

Technical Education

Associate of Applied Science in technical studies drafting

Greenwell Springs: Jordan Dale Wilkins

Technical Diploma in air conditioning and refrigeration: residential technician

Baton Rouge: Paul Bement

Technical Diploma in cosmetology

Baton Rouge: Michelle Renee Johnson, Candice Pierre

Technical Diploma in drafting and design technician

Greenwell Springs: Jordan Dale Wilkins

Technical Diploma in welding

Baton Rouge: Jason Ray Alexis, Demonte K. Grimes, Darius Johnson, Christopher C. Jones, Tyler Deonte Roberson, Jefferey J. Stewart

Baker: Roderick R. Johnson, Alex D. Ronquillo

Zachary: Tre' Joseph Gray

Transportation Technology

Associate of Applied Science in automotive technology

Baton Rouge: Harlon Terrance Michael Henderson

Certificate of Technical Studies in aviation maintenance technology: airframe

Baton Rouge: Joshua M. Borne

Slaughter: Luke Austin Landreneau

Technical Diploma, automotive technician

Baton Rouge: Harlon Terrance Michael Henderson, Jeremy Morris Porche Jr.

