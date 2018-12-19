Baton Rouge Community College held its fall 2018 commencement Dec. 14 in the Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Mid City. Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Co., delivered the keynote address.
Graduates included:
Business and Social Sciences
Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in business
Baton Rouge: Kairy Diane Hernandez, Holly Nicole Taimanglo
Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in criminal justice
Baton Rouge: Trasula R. Clark, Dominique Javius, Calakeisha Magee
Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in social sciences
Baton Rouge: Nathan Bell, Christopher Lacy Bizzell, Lisa Anne Bonaventure, Phyllis Sherice Bradford, Isheia D. Brown, Precious S. Crump, Courtney X. Calvaruso, Danielle Childers, William C. Choch, Trasula R. Clark, Kiesha Conner, Samantha D. Dalton, Dalacia Jalinda Derozan, Rennifer Metoyer Edwards, Angela Renee Elbon, Velma R. Fields, Charity C. Finister, Karlisa Monet' Franklin, Kairy Diane Hernandez, Kayla Sue Hoffman, Ashley Nicole Jackson, Keisha Nicole Jackson, Taylor Ashley Jordan, Logan Craig McCaughey, Colby Edward McGruder, Alaysia Jamari' Page-Ausbon, Kimula Sharondalette Paul, Samantha Robinson, Keith Randolph Wallace
Baker: Ayanna Quinn, Trevas Darren Samuel Jr.
Associate of Applied Science in business administration management
Baton Rouge: Andrea Lynette Hogan
Associate of Applied Science in business technology entrepreneurship
Baton Rouge: Karlnelious D. Bryant, Renisha R. Quincy
Associate of Applied Science in business technology management
Baton Rouge: Tiara S. Knighten, Tynisha L. Lodge, Hannah-Kelly M. Pimlott
Associate of Applied Science in construction management
Baton Rouge: Alonso Misraim Cuellar
Slaughter: Tyler Joseph LeJeune
Zachary: Brent O'Neal
Associate of Applied Science in paralegal studies
Baton Rouge: Whitney Herd Anderson, Brittany Ann Barcelona, Justin H. Beck, Lisa White Franklin, Evelyn E. Garcia, Shan'Quil M. Thomas, Briona Lynn Whitehead
Associate of Science in business
Baton Rouge: Donald Harlen Banks, Denfer Gerard Boutte Jr., My'Kia Kristianna Broussard, Sharri Davis, Baton Rouge, Monica Grace Flores, Anna Marie Bianca T. Habacon, Nicholas J. Kirsch, Robyn Earlicia Knight, Ablavi Mawuli Kondoh, John Liu, Alicerenyth Marquez, Torin Delon McClanahan, Nakita Marie Metoyer, Sharon Rose Murphree, Brian Ross Richard, Allen R. Roach V, Shantel Marie Smith, Priscilla Danta Thanni, Nolan C. Voss, Alexandra A. Williams
Baker: Chelsea J. Diamond, Jadea Desha Wade
Zachary: Benjamin J. Delatte, Britney Chantell Graves, Tenesia R. Holiday-Titus
Associate of Science in criminal justice
Baton Rouge: Alexis S. Bell, Brerona N. Harris, Whitney E. Villeneuve, De'borah Lena Wheelock, Twyla Wright
Baker: Caitlyn Deal, Desiree Lashell Reese
Certificate of Technical Studies in accounting
Baton Rouge: Keshay Licole Julien, Leshonda Trenell Sansom, Jyandria Q. White
Zachary: Desvin D. Jones
Certificate of Technical Studies in retail management
Baton Rouge: Tiara S. Knighten
Liberal Arts
Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in fine arts
Baton Rouge: Trasula R. Clark, Joshua Jeremiah Johnson, Ashley Norris
Zachary: Jeffery D. Tarver
Associate of Arts/Louisiana transfer in humanities
Baton Rouge: Jo-Anna Marie Agravante, Albertha D. Badon, Phyllis Sherice Bradford, Trasula R. Clark, Matthew Jacob Gegg, Guy A. Genovese, Lauren Brooke Herring, Jackson Phillip Higgins, Timothy Meeks, Nadia Navorina Restreppo, Michael W. Williams
Greenwell Springs: Aubrie Corinne Pisanie
Associate of Applied Science in care and development of young children
Baton Rouge: Ebony Richardson, Erica Andrea Williams
Baker: Tyquencia Lynette Battley, Hope Lamel Johnson
Associate of Applied Science in entertainment technology
Baton Rouge: Adren A. Bailey Jr., Vince D. Parker, Caroline Paige Stradley, Tia Nikkia Tanner
Associate of Arts in liberal arts
Baton Rouge: Claire M. Barbier, Phyllis Sherice Bradford, Laquala Sharhonda Bradley, Trasula R. Clark, Ija L. Gabriel, Lauren Brooke Herring, Taylor Ashley Jordan, A'Darian Northern, Callie Semaj Owens, Maryhannah Plumlee, Robert D. Ricks, Alisha Burton Russell, Detrick D. Scott, Aja Renea' Sheppard, Courtney T. Variste
Baker: Keondria T. Mcgee
Associate of Arts in liberal arts studio arts
Baton Rouge: Joshua Jeremiah Johnson, Brenda M. Leal
Associate of Science in teaching
Baton Rouge: Mia G. Johnson, Alma Karen Reyes, Diana D. Ruben, Jasmine Ariel Walker
Greenwell Springs: Catelyn Joy Icenogle
Zachary: Brynn P. Boone
Certificate of Technical Studies in graphic arts
Baton Rouge: Ayanna R. Addison, Valencia L. Griffin
Technical Diploma in care and development of young children
Baton Rouge: Stacia Lynn Moore, Alean Thomas-Johnson, Erica Andrea Williams
Baker: Tyquencia Lynette Battley, Hope Lamel Johnson
Nursing & Allied Health
Associate of Applied Science, paramedic
Baton Rouge: Michael Roy Castello, Kathaleen M. Templet
Zachary: Cassie D. Fassbinder
Associate of Science in nursing
Baton Rouge: Catherine Hays Bondy, Chaz Korday Cooper, Chantelle Elizabeth Freeman, Emily G. Harshbarger, Sheena M. Johnson, Gabrielle Metoyer Northern, Jamie Cockerham Robert, Tiara D. Robertson, Andrew Francis Rutledge, Danina D. Semien, Lakeetha Smith, Heather M. Taylor
Baker: Christopher Todd Nettles
Pride: Emily Elizabeth Baldwin, Sadie Leigh Oglesby
Certificate of Technical Studies, medical assistant
Baton Rouge: Jashawna S. Hayes
Baker: Savanna N. Bertrand, Ryan Fontenot
Zachary: Allyson P. Tunstall
Certificate of Technical Studies, pharmacy technician
Baton Rouge: Hadeal Mohamed, Jikeela S. Wicks
Baker: Mishe Renee Henry
Slaughter: Ciara R. Shoemaker
Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics
Associate of Science/Louisiana transfer in biological sciences
Baton Rouge: Ashley Andrea Barnett, Laquala Sharhonda Bradley, Dwayne N. Hinton Jr., Michael Hogan, Ori L. Roussel, Monica Marsela Santos, Deon Marie Self, Heather N. Smith, Brittney S. Stewart
Associate of Applied Science in process technology
Baton Rouge: Cody A. Blount, Jacob Dalton Garretson, Bradley R. Goodman, Sean A. Grace, Nathan Holmes, Banjamin S. Morvant, Adam North, Jerard M. Taylor,
Baker: Joshua Michael Arnold, Brandon D. Johnson
Greenwell Springs: Aaron Blake Sanders
Pride: Richard C. Gerage, Zachary Glenn Gooden
Zachary: Daniel Louis Bartus, Trent M. Creech
Associate of Science in computer science
Baton Rouge: Adnan Bashar, Mohammad Cheema, Ashley Anne Deville, Charles Justin Northrop, Adwaita Ramachandran
Zachary: Mark Anthony Sanford
Associate of Science in general science
Baton Rouge: Ashleigh Marie Arnold, Trasula R. Clark, Maya Helanna Collins, Cassidy J. Hollins, Clynesia A. Huff, Christian Jones, Marianna Janai Joseph, Hiba Nafal, Kim Chien Thi Pham, Nadia Navorina Restreppo, Ori L. Roussel, Daisy Sofia Costa Santos, Keith Randolph Wallace, Kelsey Marie Wilson,
Zachary: Jeffery D. Tarver, Christina V. Washington
Associate of Science in pre-engineering electrical and computer engineering
Baton Rouge: Devin Burke
Baker: Khristian Andrew McFarland
Technical Education
Associate of Applied Science in technical studies drafting
Greenwell Springs: Jordan Dale Wilkins
Technical Diploma in air conditioning and refrigeration: residential technician
Baton Rouge: Paul Bement
Technical Diploma in cosmetology
Baton Rouge: Michelle Renee Johnson, Candice Pierre
Technical Diploma in drafting and design technician
Greenwell Springs: Jordan Dale Wilkins
Technical Diploma in welding
Baton Rouge: Jason Ray Alexis, Demonte K. Grimes, Darius Johnson, Christopher C. Jones, Tyler Deonte Roberson, Jefferey J. Stewart
Baker: Roderick R. Johnson, Alex D. Ronquillo
Zachary: Tre' Joseph Gray
Transportation Technology
Associate of Applied Science in automotive technology
Baton Rouge: Harlon Terrance Michael Henderson
Certificate of Technical Studies in aviation maintenance technology: airframe
Baton Rouge: Joshua M. Borne
Slaughter: Luke Austin Landreneau
Technical Diploma, automotive technician
Baton Rouge: Harlon Terrance Michael Henderson, Jeremy Morris Porche Jr.