Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge on April 26-May 2:
70802
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
400 block of North Acadian. May 1.
70806
Hazardous condition, other
1300 block of North 44th Street. April 28.
3100 block of Government Street. May 2.
8100 block of Old Hammond Highway. April 26.
8100 block of Tom Drive. April 30.
Passenger vehicle fire
900 block of Cyril Avenue. Property loss: $100,000. Cause under investigation. April 28.
1000 block of South Foster Drive. Property loss: $6,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. May 2.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
1200 block of North Foster Drive. April 28.
800 block of Wiltz Drive. May 1.
70808
Fire, other
3000 block of Congress Boulevard. Property loss: $4,500. Unintentional. April 26.
Hazardous condition, other
4200 block of Perkins Road. April 27.
Passenger vehicle fire
200 block of West I-12. Property loss: $12,500. Contents loss: $1,200. Unintentional. April 26.