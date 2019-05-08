Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge on April 26-May 2:

70802

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

400 block of North Acadian. May 1.

70806

Hazardous condition, other

1300 block of North 44th Street. April 28.

3100 block of Government Street. May 2.

8100 block of Old Hammond Highway. April 26.

8100 block of Tom Drive. April 30.

Passenger vehicle fire

900 block of Cyril Avenue. Property loss: $100,000. Cause under investigation. April 28.

1000 block of South Foster Drive. Property loss: $6,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. May 2.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

1200 block of North Foster Drive. April 28.

800 block of Wiltz Drive. May 1.

70808

Fire, other

3000 block of Congress Boulevard. Property loss: $4,500. Unintentional. April 26.

Hazardous condition, other

4200 block of Perkins Road. April 27.

Passenger vehicle fire

200 block of West I-12. Property loss: $12,500. Contents loss: $1,200. Unintentional. April 26.

