Our Lady of the Lake’s surgical weight loss program was named a Comprehensive Center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, a joint program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.
Our Lady of the Lake has held this accreditation since 2010. Accreditation verifies that the program at Our Lady of the Lake meets the highest standards for patient safety and quality of care, according to a news release.
In addition to the program reaccreditation, Dr. Mark Hausmann and Dr. Brent Allain with Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Surgeons Group of Baton Rouge were also designated as verified surgeons by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.
“Receiving this accreditation demonstrates our commitment to providing our patients with the most innovative weight loss surgery options along with compassionate, personalized care and comprehensive support services,” said Dr. Mark Hausmann, medical director of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Service at Our Lady of the Lake. “Our Lady of the Lake’s skilled team provides patients with the surgical services needed to help them achieve their weight loss goals and maintain them long-term.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 93 million adults in the United States are affected by obesity and that number continues to increase. The disease of obesity increases the risks of morbidity and mortality because of the diseases and conditions that are commonly associated with it, such as type II diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, among other health risks, the release said.
To learn more about weight loss services at Our Lady of the Lake, visit ololrmc.com/weightloss.