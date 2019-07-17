Hancock Whitney recently released a comprehensive report on the positive impacts nearly 4,000 associates have made across the communities that make up the organization’s Gulf South footprint.
Available on an updated, section of the bank’s website, hancockwhitney.com, the report highlights how Hancock Whitney brings the bank’s founding mission to life through community commitment.
“Well more than a century ago, our founders set forth a mission to help people achieve their financial goals and dreams,” Hancock Whitney President and CEO John M. Hairston said. “Since then, dedicated associates across the Gulf South have worked hard to sustain that mission according to core values at the heart of who we are. This report celebrates the opportunities they have created together with the people we serve and highlights the shared successes that come from our solid commitment to the communities we call home.”
The report underscores Hancock Whitney’s efforts in 2018 and the bank’s ongoing priorities to preserve the environment, expand social responsibility, and execute good corporate governance. While the report offers a consolidated, company-wide look at community impacts, market leaders said the information comes from the bank’s fundamental commitment to people and communities at the local level.
“Helping local people and businesses succeed has been central to our organization for more than 100 years,” said Senior Regional President Robert Schneckenburger. “Our founders envisioned a bank built on core values and anchored in commitment to our local communities. We’ve worked hard to perpetuate those ideals by working closely with countless people and organizations to do good across Greater Baton Rouge and to help our region grow and thrive.”
For more information and to download the Hancock Whitney community report, go to www.hancockwhitney.com/environmental-social-responsibility-and-governance.