Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge will be creating a mentoring program and starting a pharmacy tech program with support from Affordable Pharmacy, through the Volunteers In Public Schools program of the East Baton Rouge Parish Schools.
Affordable Pharmacy, owned and operated by Belford Johnson, has two locations in Baton Rouge, at 1718 N. Foster Drive and 1707 Gardere Lane.
Rogers Cooper, director of operations for the pharmacy, presented Istrouma High School principal Reginald Douglas with a $6,000 check during the Sept. 20 meeting of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.