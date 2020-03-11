BREC summer camp registration for East Baton Rouge Parish residents begins from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 21, at the various facilities and at webtrac.brec.org. For families from out of the parish, registration will open at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
For families registering online for the first time, it's a good idea to make a login request at brec.org/webtrac at least two days prior to registration. The system will ask registrants to set up a household on Webtrac. This process must be completed 48 hours before registration begins March 21.
From recreation and theater to animals and science, there is a camp for children of all abilities and interests. Summer camp dates, times, ages and fees vary per camp.
Sports camps will include golf and tennis. In addition, BREC will offer traditional camps in general recreation as well as adaptive recreation camps for children with mental and developmental disabilities, conservation camps and outdoor adventure camps.
BREC also offers special interest summer camps at the Baton Rouge Zoo, Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Farr Park Equestrian Center, Highland Road Park Observatory, Independence Park Theatre, Magnolia Mound, Perkins Road Extreme Sports Park and BREC Art Camp at Womack Park.
This summer, BREC will also offer Teen Get Out for teenagers ages 12-15. This camp will allow teens to choose what they want to explore this summer and impact their community while doing it. Weekly activities will include team-building games, cultural, visual and performing arts and career exploration field trips with hands-on experience.
In addition to Teen Get Out, BREC will also offer a Counselors in Training Program for Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Conservation and BREC Art camps, as well as general recreation camps for ages 4-5. The CIT program seeks to help teens become effective camp counselors, strong leaders and valuable job candidates.
This year, available for East Baton Rouge Parish residents only, BREC will provide limited scholarship assistance using a sliding scale based closely on federal poverty guidelines. This model allows up to a $75 reduction on all summer camp fees to qualifying households, excluding the Baton Rouge Zoo, golf and tennis. Scholarship applications are available at all summer camp locations. To donate money to help send a kid to camp, contact the BREC Foundation at (225) 226-7381 or info@brecfoundation.org.
For a list of all BREC summer camps, pick up a copy of the BREC Summer Playbook at any BREC facility or visit brec.org/summercamp.