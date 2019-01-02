Several young artists who are students at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge have roles in community productions this holiday season.
Seventh-grader Sammie Schilling earned a role as a member of the ensemble in Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "A Christmas Carol."
Alex Buriege recently earned top honors at the Baton Rouge Music Teachers Association baroque and classical piano competition. Alex, a seventh-grader, won the baroque category for his performance of Invention No. 4 by Bach. He also won in the classical category, in which he performed Mozart's Sonata K 545.
Seventh-grader Joey Roth earned the title role of Amahl in Opera Louisiane's "Amahl and the Night Visitors."
Episcopal seventh-grader Ivy Jiang was selected to dance the role of Clara and fifth-grader Oscar Worrell was chosen to play Clara's brother, Fritz, in the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's version of "The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou."
Four Episcopal artists are also performing in the Playmakers' production of "Elf the Musical Junior," including fifth-grader Marshall Elliott, seventh-grader Maddie Guidry and seniors Ethan Massengale and Ethan Wax.