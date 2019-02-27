Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge has purchased a transport van that will bring area shelter dogs to The Dog Adoption House, 8476 Highland Road, to be viewed by potential adopters.
The van will also be used to transport dogs to veterinary appointments, as well as to offsite adoption and educational events.
The van was financed through a combination of grants from the Lamar Family Foundation, the Pedigree Foundation and the Pennington Family Foundation. Grant money also provided partial funding of a transport driver position to operate the van and handle the adoptable dogs.
Local sign and print shop Rebel Graphix wrapped the van with pictures of dogs adopted from Friends of the Animals.