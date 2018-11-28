New Venture Theatre will present a one-act version of "Black Nativity" by Langston Hughes at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-9; at 2 p.m. Dec. 8; and at 3 p.m. Dec. 9 in the LSU Shaver Theatre in Room 105 of the Music and Dramatic Building.
Greg Williams Jr. is director of the production, which retells the nativity story from an African-American perspective, appealing to all walks of life.
Featured performers include Trinity Star Alexander as Mary; Kyle Smith as Joseph; Hope Landor, LaNea Wilkinson and Latosha Knighten as angels; Mackenzie Thomas and Aleyria Griffin as Malaika; Omarion Jones as the drummer boy; Kennedi Davenport, Kanestra Mitchell and Angela Smith Smith as the three kings; and Jamaal Edwards, Christian Jones and Dion Sideboard Jr. as the shepherds, along with a host of singers and dancers.
Tickets are $25, or $20 for students with valid ID. For tickets, call (225) 588-7576 or visit nvtarts.org.