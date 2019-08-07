Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease!
Walk participates' fundraising dollars fuel the association's mission, and participation in the event helps to change the level of Alzheimer’s awareness in your community.
The local Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Sept. 21. For information on starting a team or taking part, call Lisa Poirrier at (225) 335-7043.
Zoo Run Run race Aug 24
Registration is open for the Zoo Run Run 5K and half-mile fun run beginning at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. The event, presented by Lamar Advertising, allows participants to enjoy the scenery as they walk or run through BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo and portions of Greenwood Park.
All proceeds from the race support the Baton Rouge Zoo and international cheetah conservation efforts. There will be refreshments after the race. As well, any supporter in a participant’s party who is on-site before the zoo opens to the public at 9:30 a.m. gains free admission to the zoo after the race.
The registration fee is $25 for adults and teenagers and $12 for children 12 and under through Aug. 23, going up to $30 and $17 on race day. Participants who register by Aug 15 are guaranteed a Zoo Run Run T-shirt on race day. To register, visit www.brzoo.org/events/special/zoo-run-run.
Calling creators, tinkers
Applications are now being taken from "enthusiastic creators and tinkerers to share projects and know-how" at the sixth annual Baton Rouge Mini Maker Faire.
The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue to show hobbies, experiments and projects.
Apply at ebrpl.com/makers.