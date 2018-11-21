Industry and community leaders who support the development of tiny homes to increase affordability and decrease homelessness in Baton Rouge will hold a Tiny Homes, Big Solutions seminar from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Lod Cook Alumni Center, 3838 W. Lakeshore Drive, Baton Rouge.
Supporters of the concept include the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless and the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors. Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome plans to declare Nov. 29 Tiny Homes Day, and members of the Metro Council and various other government agencies plan to attend the seminar.
The keynote speaker at the seminar will be Alan Graham, who is a leader of plans to build the 27-acre Community First Village in northeast Austin, Texas, to provide affordable, permanent housing and a supportive community for men and women coming out of chronic homelessness. Community First Village is a project of Mobile Loaves & Fishes, a social outreach ministry that provides food and clothing, cultivates community and promotes dignity to homeless men and women in need.
The goal of Tiny Homes, Big Solutions is to educate policymakers, builders, financiers, charitable organizations and others of the possibilities for tiny homes as a solution to affordable housing and homelessness.
Tickets to the seminar are $35 at eventbrite.com. Proceeds will benefit the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless and will go toward building a tiny homes development.