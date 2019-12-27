Solutions Through Science, a partnership of the chlorine manufacturers and users in the state, and the Louisiana Resource Center for Educators have released a middle school curriculum focused on chlorine chemistry.
The curriculum is designed to help connect students to local industry and foster an interest in the Louisiana workforce, according to a news release.
Solutions Through Science approached the Resource Center about event sponsorships two years ago, and the conversation sparked an idea that had a more far reaching effect than Solutions could have imagined, the release said.
“I saw a real deficit in students’ understanding of local industry and an opportunity to incorporate some real-world content into their daily learning,” Resource Center Executive Director Kyle Finke said. “By illustrating the ways that chlorine impacts their lives, students begin to relate to industry in a way they previously couldn’t.”
The curriculum has been piloted for the past two years in LRCE’s Reach for Success summer lab school — a dual-purpose summer enrichment program that serves prekindergarten to 12th grade students from income-constrained families and provides experience for teachers enrolled in its educator training program. The curriculum covers math, science, language arts and social studies and is geared toward eighth and ninth grade students. The course materials explain chlorine’s role in local water supplies and swimming pools and show students the many uses of chlorine.
The middle school curriculum was recently introduced to teachers in training at a Resource Center Saturday seminar. Teachers broke into groups defined by subject and covered a lesson from the curriculum.
The curriculum is available to all teachers and can be found online at stsla.org. Next fall, the Resource Center and Solutions will be launching a similar curriculum for fourth and fifth grade students.