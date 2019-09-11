Bishop Michael G. Duca blessed the new multipurpose building at St. Michael the Archangel High School during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 19.
After the first schoolwide Mass in the new structure, there was a reception, with tours of the facility for donors, alumni, parents and friends and family of St. Michael High School.
The new 30,000-square-foot multipurpose building includes a theater and performing arts facility, a state-of-the-art band hall and a secondary gym.
The new band room has acoustic soundproofing, state-of-the-art sound systems so students can hear playbacks of their performance, two smaller practice rooms, an office for the band director, and a large storage room with a garage door for students to easily load and unload instruments for off-campus rehearsals and performances.
Another feature of the design is that the band room is about 30 feet from the stage where their concerts will be held. Students no longer will have to haul equipment across campus and put down tarps to cover the gym floor for every performance. Not only is this convenient, but it means floors won't get scuffed by equipment and instruments won't get damaged in transit.
The second gym allows more athletes to practice at the same time so that students can get home to focus on their studies. It allows the school to host bigger tournaments and provides more space for clubs and sports.
The next phase of the $7 million Capital Campaign is to develop the back of the campus by adding a football field and track.