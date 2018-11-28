Kristen Edson has joined the administrative team of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library as deputy library director. Her responsibilities will include facilities management, the capital improvement plan, technology infrastructure and technical services for the library.
A native of Michigan, Edson brings a wide range of public library experience to her new role as deputy director of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, a news release said. Her professional background includes providing in-depth reference services, staff training and development, public programming, community outreach and budgeting. She has participated in the design process for space planning and renovation for library facilities within the Bossier Parish Library system, and as manager of the Central Library, she reorganized its departmental structure and restructured workflows for circulation services.
Edson led Chicago’s Outreach Team human-centered design project, and has curated and moved museum archival collections. In each position, Edson has looked at the design and structure of the workflow, created standards, standardized processes and addressed training. Edson received her master’s in library and information science from Wayne State University.
An experienced trainer, Edson is serving as president of the Library Instruction Round Table for the American Library Association and holds a certificate in instructional design from George Washington University. Edson will work out of the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. She can be contacted at kedson@brla.gov or (225) 231-3702.