Applications are being accepted through April 6 for a five-day retreat, The Franciscan Experience, for 30 rising high school juniors and seniors exploring futures as Franciscan servant leaders.
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University will present The Franciscan Experience July 13-17 at the Diocese of Baton Rouge’s Tracy Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge. The cost is $300. This year’s theme is "Chosen."
The retreat is for people of all faiths who are mission-oriented and have a theological itch and a heart for serving others, especially the poor, a news release said.
Applications are available at apply.franu.edu/register/tfe.