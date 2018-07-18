The Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates Association’s 24th annual Casas for CASA playhouse fundraiser kicks off July 29.
The CASA Fiesta kickoff party is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Renaissance Hotel with guests asked to wear casual attire. The evening features Mexican cuisine by Superior Grill on Highland Road, a silent auction, a wine pull and a Kendra Scott jewelry pull.
Tickets are $50 at casabr.org, at the door or by phone at (225) 379-8598.
The Magnolia Estate playhouse will be displayed July 28 to Aug. 19 in the main entrance corridor of the Mall of Louisiana, near center court. Playhouse raffle tickets are $5 each at casabr.org, at the mall or at the CASA office, 848 Louisiana Ave.
This year’s playhouse was designed by Lilliput Play Homes and assembled by Faulk and Meek General Contractors, who will deliver the playhouse to the winner within 30 miles of the mall.
The playhouse winner will be drawn at 5 p.m. Aug. 19, and the winner does not need to be present to win.
All proceeds benefit Capital Area CASA Association in its mission to help abused and neglected children find safe, permanent homes.