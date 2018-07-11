Fifteen high school students from Thrive Academy graduated <ay 15 from the Fast Track Gardening Program at Southern University Agriculture Land-Grand Campus.
Thrive Academy is a residential charter school in South Baton Rouge. Its students participating in Fast Track were ninth- to 11th-graders from Tara Hollins’ chemistry class.
The students spent parts of the 2017-18 school year learning about gardening from Southern garden instructor Stephanie M. Elwood. Projects included planting a citrus orchard on school grounds and building and maintaining an ornamental flower bed outside the on-campus dormitory.
Classes also explored a connection between hip-hop and gardening, making healthy food choices, agriculture careers and agricultural opportunities.
For more information about the Fast Track Gardening Program, email Elwood at stephanie_elwood@suagcenter.com or call (225) 771-2134.