Construction of a new multipurpose building at St. Michael the Archangel High School is making room for an innovation, design, experience and application (IDEA) classroom in the room the band had been using.
The room will be equipped with 3D printers, robots used for coding projects, workstations for hands-on STEM and design challenges, and virtual-reality headsets.
Students will have an opportunity to explore and work in the lab during their lunch periods, as well as class periods when teachers bring students in as a group, according to a news release. Teachers will also have an opportunity to learn through professional development sessions held throughout the year.
The St. Michael band program, led by Kevin “Doc” Andry, will move into a new space with soundproof practice rooms, a surround-sound system and recording equipment, plus a large, updated storage space.