The College Board has recognized Kayla Evans, a 2019 graduate of Runnels School who is now attending Baylor University, as a 2019 National AP Scholar for the second year in a row.
To earn National AP Scholar recognition, students must earn an average score of at least 4 (out of a possible 5) on all AP exams taken and grades of 4 or higher on eight or more of these tests.
AP Scholar with Distinction awards went to 16 Runnels students. Students making an average score of 3.5 on all AP exams taken and a grade of 3 or higher on five or more of the exams receive this award.
AP Scholars with Distinction from Runnels are current seniors Catherine Bonaventure, Eric Ho, Ryan Ly and Natalia Tooraen; and 2019 graduates Collin Bueche (LSU), Jillian Edmonson (Arizona State), Kayla Evans (Baylor University), Amelia Jennings (UL-Lafayette), Anna Kadi (Texas Christian University), Ian Lansing (Samford University), Daniel Mayeaux (Georgia Institute of Technology), Alex Morgan (UT Dallas), Anna Claire Pousson (UL-Lafayette), Anna Somerville (LSU), Madison Sutton (Arizona State) and Emma Tooraen (UL-Lafayette).
Earning AP Scholar with Honor Awards were current seniors Jenna Carballo and Ian Shaneyfelt and 2019 graduates Ryan Lam (LSU) and Micah Roper (LSU). This award requires average scores of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and marks of 3 or higher on four or more of the exams.
Named AP Scholars were current seniors Annie Fink, Sam Haase and Aubri Watts and 2019 graduates Camille Doucet (UNO), Kalyee Freiberger (LSU), Caroline Henning (UL-Lafayette) and Sophia Torres (LSU Honors College). To qualify, students must earn scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.
The AP program provides high school students the opportunity to take college-level courses and potentially earn college credit, advanced placement or both for successful performance on AP exams, according to a news release. A majority of colleges and universities offer credit and/or advanced placement for qualifying AP exam scores.