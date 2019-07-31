Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus sets auditions
Auditions for the Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus will be Aug. 5-15, by appointment, at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge.
The audition consists of singing a prepared piece, sight-reading and matching pitches played on the piano. Highlights of the season include singing opera and musical theater choruses with the Acadiana Symphony in Lafayette, a Holiday Concert and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with the Baton Rouge Symphony.
Rehearsals are on Monday nights at the LSU School of Music.
To schedule an audition, contact chorusmaster David Shaler at (225) 924-6269, ext. 233, or at dashaler@gmail.com. For more information about the chorus, the season and the audition process, visit www.brso.org/chorus.
Language in Louisiana
The Aug. 3 meeting of the Canary Islanders Heritage Society will be held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., beginning at 11 a.m. Speakers Dorian Dorado and Rafael Orozco, contributing authors of “Language in Louisiana: Community and Culture” (University Press of Mississippi/Jackson, 2019), will present the finding of their research into the influence of the Spanish language in colonial Louisiana.
Information about the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana can be found at www.canaryislanders.org or contact the president of the society by email at president@canaryislanders.org.
Mid City Gras selling tickets for Brawl on the Beach
Adult dance crews will raise money for charities of their choice during the Mid City Gras Brawl on the Beach at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Varsity Theater, 3353 Highland Road, Baton Rouge.
The event will also feature the unveiling of details of the 2020 Mid City Gras parade.
Attendees can show support for their favorite dance team or cause by making a donation. The team that raises the most money for its cause will be awarded a trophy. Handmade awards will also be presented to outstanding individual dancers.
Tickets for the event are $50 for a VIP package, which includes admission to a party with the dancers before the competition, free food and a gift bag. Standard tickets are $25.
To buy a ticket or make a donation, visit www.CrowdRise.com. Updates on Brawl on the Beach will be posted at www.facebook.com/MidCityGras.