The Sunrise Rotary Club presented Public Service Awards to first responders and law enforcement officers during an awards breakfast May 23 at Bocage Racquet Club. The honorees were:
- Sgt. Kyle Callihan, of the Baton Rouge City Police.
- Master Trooper Chad Chrisentery, of the Louisiana State Police.
- Penelope Frazier, of East Baton Rouge Parish Probation and Parole.
- Paramedic Keith Green, of East Baton Rouge EMS.
- Sgt. Kevin Johnson Jr., of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
- Senior Agent Joshua LeBouef, of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
- Capt. Travis McCarley, of the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
- Cpl. Perry Stepter, of the Baton Rouge Constable’s Office.