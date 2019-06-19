The Sunrise Rotary Club presented Public Service Awards to first responders and law enforcement officers during an awards breakfast May 23 at Bocage Racquet Club. The honorees were:

  • Sgt. Kyle Callihan, of the Baton Rouge City Police.
  • Master Trooper Chad Chrisentery, of the Louisiana State Police.
  • Penelope Frazier, of East Baton Rouge Parish Probation and Parole.
  • Paramedic Keith Green, of East Baton Rouge EMS. 
  • Sgt. Kevin Johnson Jr., of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. 
  • Senior Agent Joshua LeBouef, of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
  • Capt. Travis McCarley, of the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
  • Cpl. Perry Stepter, of the Baton Rouge Constable’s Office.

