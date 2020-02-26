The mission of Friends of the Animals is to rescue, place in homes or save dogs, puppies and other pets from euthanasia in East Baton Rouge Parish. FOTA operates the Dog Adoption House, 8476 Highland Road, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a dog can call (225) 205-9330 or visit friendsoftheanimalsbr.org.

Tags

View comments