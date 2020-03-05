Hundreds of families in the 70802, 70805 and 70807 zip codes rely on the services from Companion Animal Alliance’s Pets For Life initiative, and thanks to a donation from the Charles Lamar Family Foundation the program will continue to run smoothly with a new, donated vehicle.
In December, CAA’s Pets for Life van was stolen in an armed robbery outside of the program's territory. Unfortunately, the van was never recovered and no arrests were made.
“The success of Pets For Life depends directly on building trust within the underserved community,” said Paula Shaw, the Pets for Life Baton Rouge program manager. “In a community that is so often overlooked, a consistent and long-term presence is essential in doing so.”
The Pets For Life van gives the community that long-term presence, with the team consistently driving through the same neighborhoods. According to Shaw, it is not unusual to have someone waiting by the van or flag the team down while driving down the street.
Through community outreach and pet owner support services, CAA’s Pets for Life program addresses the lack of access to pet care resources people experience in the underserved areas of Baton Rouge. The program philosophy promotes the understanding that a lack of financial means does not equate to a lack of love felt for or care provided to a pet.
“Pets for Life aims to remove all barriers pet owners in the underserved parts of our community face when it comes to providing care for the pets they love,” Shaw said. “Since the start of the program in July 2017, 75% of the families we served did not have access to transportation to the veterinarian for their pet.”
Since its beginnings in 2017, Pets for Life has met 667 pet owners, 1335 pets and provided: 617 spay/neuters, 2196 medications/services and 480 pet care supplies.