Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Jan. 4-10:
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
Dijon Drive 5258: $515,000, owner: Whitney Laubscher. Total square footage: 1,695. Addition of single story Type V-B added to to existing 8580 square footage first floor; 3,707 square footage second floor medical office, business occupancy, to create 10,275 square footage-first floor; 3,707 square footage-second floor: 13,962 square footage medical business office. (Occupant load: 140). Issued Jan. 8.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Jefferson Highway 18181: $78,000, owner: Lauren Cramer. Total square footage: 1,500. Complete interior to create lease space 108 of 1,500 square footage in existing shell bldg. for unspecified occupancy; includes slab infill for entire suite minus existing grade beams from shell Permit 48252. Issued Jan. 8.
Perkins Road 7673: $200,000, owner: Ben Ducks. Total square footage: 2,047. Complete Interior to create suite space B-1 of 2,047 square footage for restaurant use, in existing shell Building B. (occupant Load 91). Issued Jan. 8.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Buzbee Drive 8910: $1,250,000, owner: Kenneth Jones. Total square footage: 21,875. New construction of 21,875 square footage pre-engineered metal building warehouse for storage of industrial electric motors, some crated and some not, and parking to serve. Issued Jan. 7.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Government Street 3869: $60,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,000. Renovation of existing 2,000 square footage building for use as grocery store with interior dining and cooking. Issued Jan. 10.
North Dumont Drive 2611: $19,700, owner: Gerald Ferachi. Total square footage: 6,000. Flood repairs to existing warehouse. Scope of work in office includes replacing floor to ceiling, drywall, electrical receptacles, remove window unit and replace toilet room fixtures. For future, unknown tenant. Issued Jan. 7.
Plank Road 11455: $23,000, owner: Clinton Johnson. Total square footage: 3,450. Renovation of 3,450 square footage existing building for mercantile retail sales use. Issued Jan. 8.
Suite B Coursey Boulevard 11924: $19,000, owner: Trung Luong. Total square footage: 810. Renovation of 810 square footage Suite B, for business use as nail salon. Scope of work includes electrical, mechanical and plumbing modifications. Issued Jan. 8.
DEMOLITION
Comite Drive 8131, BAKER: owner: Connie Dupuy. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of one story single family resident. Issued Jan. 9.
Lanier Drive 3663: owner: Dorian Forman. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of one story single family resident. Issued Jan. 9.
North Foster Drive 3752: owner: Lou Harris. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of one story single family resident. Issued Jan. 9.
North Stevendale Road 1945: owner: India Graham. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single family resident. Issued Jan. 9.
Plank Road 15521, BAKER: owner: Glady's Hughes. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of one story single family resident. Issued Jan. 9.
Plank Road 17561, BAKER: owner: Lana Evans. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one story single family residence. Issued Jan. 9.
Sheldon Drive 2724: owner: Claudell Conway. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of one story single family resident. Issued Jan. 9.
FENCE
Coliseum Avenue 16211: $2,500, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wood Fence. Issued Jan. 8.
POOL
Longwood Drive 1465: $49,500, owner: Kevin Tarleton. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Jan. 10.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Artist Court 9313: $353,500, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,834. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 4.
Flycatcher Drive 519: $250,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,739. Residential home. Issued Jan. 4.
Foxtail Drive 1007: $181,740, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,330. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 7.
Foxtail Drive 1145: $181,740, owner: Jennifer Carlin. Total square footage: 2,330. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 7.
Foxtail Drive 1219: $202,956, owner: Jennifer Carlin. Total square footage: 2,602. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 7.
Gentle Wind Drive 1216: $174,642, owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,239. Issued Jan. 9.
Gentle Wind Drive 1351: $244,608, owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 3,136. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 9.
Lake Breeze Drive 455: $194,298, owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,491. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 9.
Marcellious Lane 751: $123,000, owner: Brenda Singleton. Total square footage: 680. Rebuild a non-conforming residence destroyed by the flood and a tree falling on the residence after the flood. Issued Jan. 8.
McDonald Avenue 420: $350,000, owner: Aaron Nola. Total square footage: 4,067. New single family residence. Issued Jan. 9.
Meridian Drive 1218: $159,774, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,048. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 7.
Meridian Drive 1230: $192,582, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,469. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 7.
North Stevendale Road 1945: $236,357, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,090. Residential new construction. Issued Jan. 9.
Plank Road 15521, Baker: $211,905, owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,788. Residential new construction of a elevated pier and beam construction. Issued Jan. 9.
Ritterman Avenue 6322: $90,000, owner: Lisa East. Total square footage: 1,021. New single family residence. Issued Jan. 10.
Rustic Pine Drive 1201: $244,608, owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 3,136. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 9.
Sheldon Drive 2724: $92,448, owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,021. Residential new construction. Issued Jan. 9.
Sugar Cane Lane 1633: $262,392, owner: Alan Colby. Total square footage: 3,364. New single family residence. Issued Jan. 7.
Trottoir Street 5105: $223,392, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,864. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 10.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Bernwood Drive 2529: $23,000, owner: Dan Swan. Total square footage not listed. Renovating existing enclosed garage. Issued Jan. 4.
Calion Drive 6299: $45,000, owner: Albert Dotch. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Jan. 8.
Clark Street 4816: $51,656.27, owner: Richmond Johnson. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Jan. 10.
Claudette Drive 18033, ZACHARY: $43,000, owner: James Williams. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Jan. 10.
Cyrus Avenue 6335: $88,614.95, owner: Lisa Deloune. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Jan. 8.
Delgado Drive 848: $2,151, owner: Rachel Diresto. Total square footage: 1. Window replacement. Install 3 vinyl replacement windows, same size,. Issued Jan. 10.
Duchess Drive 1686: $27,060.15, owner: Tetah Swen. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Jan. 8.
Lake Livingston Court 4110: $21,539, owner: Marilyn Goulda. Total square footage: 800. Siding replacement. Tear off existing siding and replace any rotted wood found. Install 8 squares of vinyl replacement siding and soffit and fascia, as per contract. Issued Jan. 10.
Lands End Court 19310: $33,000, owner: Richard Piazza. Total square footage not listed. Adding a new bath in the existing bonus room, the room has egress windows per the contractor, verify window egress. Issued Jan. 7.
Mission Drive 3004: $30,000, owner: Shannon Batiste. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair fire damaged residence. Issued Jan. 7.
South Chalfont Drive 15040: $20,740, owner: Hamed Ghassemi. Total square footage not listed. Issued Jan. 4.
Saint Claude Avenue 11485: $25,000, owner: Jhon Whaley. Total square footage: 1,960. Remodeling residence to remove patio cover, replace paneling with drywall and add door for utility room. Issued Jan. 10.
Sherwood Street 3680: $55,438.64, owner: Susan Parent. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Jan. 8.
Vermillion Drive 16723: $13,500, owner: Rosa Davis. Total square footage not listed. Issued Jan. 8.
Voss Drive 3220: $52,819.10, owner: Ammie Dunn. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Jan. 4.
Warren Drive 3465: $69,045.42, owner: David Webster. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Jan. 8.
SIGN: OFF PREMISE
Airline Highway 15451: $50,000, owner: Scott Snyder. Total square footage not listed. Install off-site billboard 10.5' X 36'. Issued Jan. 7.
Government Street 720: $4,500, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Install single panel menu board sign 2.4' X 5.9', illuminated. Issued Jan. 4.
SIGN: POLITICAL
Lake Sherwood Avenue 12336: owner: Denise Amoroso. Total square footage not listed. Metro Council, District 8. Issued Jan. 8.