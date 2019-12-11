Jeannette Abadie, 79, and Claire Landry, 90, two St. Bernard Parish educators who moved to Baton Rouge after Hurricane Katrina and decided to give back by volunteering at St. Jean Vianney Catholic School, celebrated their birthdays Dec. 3 as most of the staff and 475 students at the school sang 'Happy Birthday' to them in the school's courtyard.
Abadie's birthday was Dec. 3, and Landry's was Nov. 29. The two women help out each week in the school offices, but both have extensive education backgrounds.
Landry, who has a master's and doctorate in education as well as a law degree, taught elementary grades in St. Tammany and St. Bernard parishes; served as assistant principal and principal of Andrew Jackson High School in St. Bernard; was the associate superintendent of elementary school in East Jefferson and St. Bernard for the Archdiocese of New Orleans; and served on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education for 15 years, three of them as president.
Abadie, who has a master's degree in guidance counseling, also was a teacher in St. Bernard Parish where she met and became friends with Landry and served as assistant principal at Andrew Jackson High.