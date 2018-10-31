Louisiana fifth-graders can now register for Kenilworth Science and Technology School's free Louisiana Elementary Math Olympiad, a paper-and-pencil contest that measures students' skills at adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing.
The Olympiad will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Kenilworth, 7600 Boone Drive, Baton Rouge. The event is free and open to all fifth-grade students in Louisiana who register at www.laemo.org. Any fifth-grade student attending any public, private, parochial, charter or home school in Louisiana is eligible to participate.
Students can go to www.laemo.org/start-studying to see the type of questions that will be on the test, which is aligned with the statewide LEAP test. Top finishers on the test will receive prizes, including an iPod, Kindle, Kindle Fire and iPod Touch, and their teachers will receive gift cards. Parents also are encouraged to stay for the event, which also features guest speakers and workshops during the testing.
Kenilworth started the Math Olympiad in 2010, and it has grown each year to include more students from more schools. The Olympiad now is attended by more than 300 students from about 50 schools in Louisiana.