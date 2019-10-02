The Louisiana branch of the American Choral Directors Association has chosen 12 students from The Dunham School in Baton Rouge to participate in its various all-state choirs. They will have the opportunity to travel to New Orleans this fall for a weekend of rehearsals and workshops, concluding with a concert Nov. 9 at First Baptist New Orleans.
The participants from Dunham are:
- Fifth-graders Emaline Chen and Hayden Cowen, who were selected to participate in the Children's Choir for grades four through six.
- Eighth-graders Kessie Stewart and Emerson Lazarus and freshmen Simone Riley and Elizabeth McDonald, who were selected as members of the Youth Treble Choir for girls in grades seven through nine.
- Eighth-grade students Londyn Godley, Thomas Aulet, Charlie Dantin and Jeremiah Blanchard, who were chosen for the Youth Mixed Choir for grades seven through nine.
- Seniors Caitlyn McMorris and Ashley McCarthy, who were chosen for the Women's Choir for grades 10 through 12.