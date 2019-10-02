Dunham School All-State choir.jpg
Buy Now

Dunham School students selected to participate in 2019 LA-ACDA All-State choirs are, front row from left, Charlie Dantin, Hayden Cowen, Emaline Chen, Thomas Aulet and Elizabeth McDonald; second row, Caitlyn McMorris, Kessie Stewart, Londyn Godley, Jeremiah Blanchard and Simone Riley; and third row, Emerson Lazarus and Ashley McCarthy.

 PHOTO CAPTION

The Louisiana branch of the American Choral Directors Association has chosen 12 students from The Dunham School in Baton Rouge to participate in its various all-state choirs. They will have the opportunity to travel to New Orleans this fall for a weekend of rehearsals and workshops, concluding with a concert Nov. 9 at First Baptist New Orleans.

The participants from Dunham are:

  • Fifth-graders Emaline Chen and Hayden Cowen, who were selected to participate in the Children's Choir for grades four through six.
  • Eighth-graders Kessie Stewart and Emerson Lazarus and freshmen Simone Riley and Elizabeth McDonald, who were selected as members of the Youth Treble Choir for girls in grades seven through nine. 
  • Eighth-grade students Londyn Godley, Thomas Aulet, Charlie Dantin and Jeremiah Blanchard, who were chosen for the Youth Mixed Choir for grades seven through nine.
  • Seniors Caitlyn McMorris and Ashley McCarthy, who were chosen for the Women's Choir for grades 10 through 12.

Tags

View comments