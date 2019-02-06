The theme for the 20th anniversary CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade Feb. 17 will be "The Roaring ’20s," with dogs and their owners encouraged to dress in flapper costumes, zoot suits and other 1920s garb.
The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with Bark in the Park, where paradegoers can visit vendors set up in the grassy area along North Boulevard in Town Square. Vendors must register online at www.caaws.org/vendor.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Police K-9 division will do a demonstration at 11 a.m. in front of Galvez Plaza, 200-238 North Blvd., Baton Rouge. The dog costume contest will take place on the Main Stage at noon. Prizes will be handed out in three categories: best costume, best float and best group. Participants should start lining up in front of the stage at 11:30 a.m.
Participants may register online at www.caaws.org/registration, or at the registration table under the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society tent the day of the event. Those who preregister online with the code 20YEARS will receive a 10 percent discount on the registration fee, which begins at $35 for one person and one dog.
The parade will roll at 2 p.m., with Raising Cane’s newest mascot, Cane III, leading the charge. All walkers are asked to start lining up at 1:30 p.m.
After the parade, people can head back to Bark in the Park until 4 p.m., or head to the Raising Cane’s “After Pawty” at 302 Third St. until 5 p.m. This Raising Cane’s location will be open all day, with 15 percent of the proceeds going to CAAWS.
The CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade is CAAWS’ largest annual fundraiser, with all proceeds going to the CAAWS Spay/Neuter Program.