Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge on June 21-27:
70802
Building fire
1800 block of Virginia Street. Property loss: $10,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Cause under investigation. June 27.
Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition
500 block of E. Harding Street. June 27.
Lightning strike (no fire)
700 block of Mouton Street. June 25.
Passenger vehicle fire
500 block of West Garfield Street. Property loss: $2,000. Cause under investigation. June 22.
70806
Building fire
6600 block of Harry Drive. Property loss: $1,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. June 22.
700 block of Mouton Street. Property loss: $15,000. Act of nature. June 25.
Hazardous condition, other
2100 block of Brentwood Drive. June 22.
Passenger vehicle fire
1000 block of East Interstate 12. Property loss: $1,500. Unintentional. June 25.
1500 block of North I-110. Property loss: $20,000. Contents loss: $200. Unintentional. June 24.
Power line down
5600 block of Capital Heights Avenue. June 25.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
1000 block of Monet Drive. June 26.
6700 block of Titian Avenue. Property loss: $1. Contents loss: $1. June 26.
70808
Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill
4300 block of Burbank Drive. June 21.
5800 block of Essen Lane. June 27.