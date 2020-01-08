Junior Sophie Edwards will star as Maria and junior Evan Beoubay will portray Captain Von Trapp when the Runnels School theater presents the musical "The Sound of Music" at 7 p.m. Feb. 14-15 in the Gladys Hague Runnels Theatre, 17255 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, Baton Rouge. Sophomore Abby Robbins will portray the Mother Abbess.
Tickets are $10 for students, $12 for adults and $15 for all at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased online after Jan. 6 at runnels.org.
Set in 1930s Austria, the musical tells the story of Maria, a young girl training to be a nun in a convent in the Alps. When the head of the convent realizes Maria lacks a true vocation for the religious life, she sends her away to be governess to the seven motherless Von Trapp children. Maria's zest for life and love of music soon enchant the mischievous children and eventually capture the heart of their father, Captain Von Trapp.
Shortly after Maria and the captain marry, Austria is invaded by the Nazis and he is ordered to report to Nazi headquarters. The family makes a desperate getaway to the convent where the nuns help them escape over the Alps into Switzerland and freedom.
Junior Mollybeth Wilkinson plays Elsa Schraeder; freshman Eli Latiolais is Max Detweiler; Sophia Horridge, also a freshman, portrays Liesl Von Trapp; and senior Jacques Desporte is Rolf Gruber.
Portraying the other Von Trapp children are Conner Joubert, grade six, as Friedrich; junior Madisan Milam as Louisa; Ethan Ly, grade five, as Kurt; Harper Guay grade five, as Brigitta; Lauren Ly, grade five, as Marta; and Brooke Drescher, grade three, as Gretl.
Also featured are junior Caroline Collins as Sister Sophia; freshman Campbell English as Sister Margaretta; Sadie Miller, grade seven, as Sister Berthe; junior Marshall Pentes as Franz the Butler; and sophomore Sydney Mistretta as Frau Schmidt.
Ensemble members are Natalie Fairley, Ashlynn Harper, Preston Kyle, Alyssa Lee, Kissa Nicholas-Whitt, Jenna Sheikha and Cooper Smither.
Directing and choreographing the show is Sonya Blanchard, with musical direction provided by Elizabeth Olah, and stage direction by Kendall Krebsbach. The assistant stage directors are seniors Karli Hebert and Jane Schlotterer.