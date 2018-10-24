In preparation for the rededication of the Memorial Oak Grove at LSU on Nov. 11, the university is seeking friends, relatives and descendants of the men honored there: the 30 former LSU students and alumni who died in World War I.
The rededication will take place on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. The Memorial Oak Grove was dedicated on March 12, 1926, to honor the 30 LSU men who lost their lives in the war. Thirty-one live oak trees were planted, one for each of the fallen and one for an unknown soldier, as a living reminder of their sacrifice and service to the country. Plans have been in the works to improve the landscaping and to provide an educational component to tell the story of those who are memorialized, the grove itself and the war.
For information, or if you know one of the men honored at the Memorial Oak Grove, contact LSU biology professor Gary King at gking@lsu.edu. The honorees are:
- Milton W. Adams, Natchitoches, at LSU in 1916-17
- Leslie Phillip Backes, New Orleans, at LSU 1916-18
- Lawrence Edward Brogan, Baton Rouge, 1909-10
- David Jenkins Ewing Jr., New Orleans, LLB 1916
- John F. Goodrich, Highland, BS 1909
- Ike Hahn Gottlieb, Baton Rouge, BS 1913
- James Oliphant Hall, Calcasieu Parish, BA 1913
- Henry N. Huck, Independence, 1916-1917
- Leslie Carl Hunt, Tucker, BS 1918
- John Seymour Joseph, Eunice, 1912-1913
- Alan Louis Labbe, St. Martinville, 1907-1909
- David Thompson Land Jr., Shreveport, BS 1915
- Ireanus J. Lietemeyer, New Iberia, 1902-1903
- Phillip John McMahon, Thibodaux, 1912-1916
- Lewis Hypolite Martin, Breaux Bridge, BA 1911
- Alan Loughery Melton, Coushatta, 1916-1917
- Wear F. Milling, Franklin, 1908-1910
- William Digby Morgan, Tangipahoa, BS 1907
- Cecil Anthony Neuhauser, Slidell, BS 1911
- Jasper Joseph Neyland, Washington, BA 1914
- David J. Ory of Reserve
- Walter Asbury Phillips, Barbreck, 1910-1913
- Maurice Joseph Picheloup Jr., New Orleans, 1909-1910
- Thomas James Powell Jr., Lake Providence, 1901-1903
- Daune Horton Rutledge, Robeline, 1914-1918
- Julian Bowles Sanford, Rapides Parish, BS 1900
- Stuart Doremus Simonton, Vernon, BS 1917
- Charles Nichols Singletary, Sugartown, 1914-1917
- Wilburn Edward Scott, Kingston, BA 1912
- Henry Ras Thomas, Collins, Miss., 1917-1918
- Charles P. Willis, Shreveport, 1912-1913.