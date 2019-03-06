Members of the LSU Faculty and Staff Retirees Club gained insights into the care of LSU's mascot tiger, Mike VII, and his two predecessors during their Feb. 11 meeting.
LSU Veterinarian David Baker, the attending physician for Mike VII, spoke of the major change in the school’s live mascot policy after the death of Mike VI from cancer in October 2016.
University leaders decided on keeping a live mascot, but with the stipulation his home would be a sanctuary. That meant no stadium appearances and following strict rules to maintain sanctuary status.
It took 10 months for Baker to find a replacement. Tigers often are exploited for their dollar value and not always treated well, according to the presentation. For example, most every part of the animal, including its blood and bile, have been marketed as miracle cures.
When asked whether he had thought about replacing cancer-ridden Mike VI before his death, Baker said, “You don’t just get rid of Mike or any sick animal. You do all you can for it, and then pray.” His prayer was answered when Mike passed away on his own.
The retirees club holds meetings, tours and social events through the academic year and is open to all retirees and their spouses. For information, email lsu.faculty.staff.ret.club@ gmail.com.