Experienced immigration attorneys and volunteers will provide free legal assistance for qualified legal residents seeking to become U.S. citizens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, 1900 S. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge.
“People who want to take advantage of our country’s lawful process to become U.S. citizens sometimes fall prey to persons unqualified to process the application. They are charged huge fees and often do not achieve their goal of citizenship," said David Aguillard, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge. “Catholic Charities immigration attorneys and staff have the expertise and a proven track record to make sure people aren’t taken advantage of. “
To qualify to become a citizen, immigrants must be at least 18 years old, possess a nonexpired Green Card, have resided in the United States as a permanent resident for five years (three years if living with and married to a U.S. citizen spouse), or have active or former military service.
To get the best help, people should bring their permanent resident card; passports; home addresses, criminal, education and employment history for the last five years; marriage and divorce certificates; “A” number, dates of birth and addresses of all children; and spousal information.
For information and to reserve a spot, call (225) 346-0660.