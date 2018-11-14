The St. George Fire District offered safety tips in helping residents prepare for cold snaps.
SPACE HEATERS: Any portable heating device should be given respect; three feet of it at a minimum. Do not put an electric heater less than three feet from anything that will burn easily — tablecloths, bedding, curtains. The most dangerous room in the house for a fire to begin is the bedroom. Think about turning space heaters off before going to sleep.
FIREPLACES and CHIMNEYS: Treat a fireplace like a space heater. Don’t light it with combustible material within three feet of it, and always use a fire grate and screen to prevent embers from rolling onto your carpet or wooden floor.
When you dispose of embers, be sure they are cold. Wet them down if possible, and don’t just dump them into that plastic trash can under your carport, against the wooden or vinyl back wall of your house.
Check your chimney, especially the metal ones: Is it vertical? If it is cocked over just a little, you may have a gap in your chimney flue that will let those hot exhaust gases escape and light off the wood in the supporting structure.
CARBON MONOXIDE: Do you have a CO monitor in addition to a smoke detector? CO is a silent killer that can be introduced into the living area of your home by a faulty central system. Have you had your heater professionally inspected in the past year or two. An inspection of your gas heater’s heat exchanger will locate the danger of heater exhaust gases blowing into your house’s circulating air. If you have and electric heater, don’t worry; CO is a fossil fuel concern. Back to the fireplace, make sure your flue vent is wide open. Wood is the original fossil fuel.
COOKING; ALWAYS COOKING: More fires start in the kitchen than any other room of the house. The main reason for that is people. They lose track of what they are doing and don’t pay attention to that fire or electric burner that is under their cooking pot. If what’s in your pot can burn, it eventually will if you don’t remove the heat. Stay in the kitchen while you’re cooking. While you are cooking, avoid distraction and keep your mind on what you are doing.