Tickets are available at www.brzoobrew.org for Brew at the Zoo, which will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge.
The craft-beer tasting event benefits the Friends of the Zoo, the nonprofit supporter of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo.
The event will feature live music and more than 200 craft beers from local, regional and national breweries in addition to beers created by members of Baton Rouge-area home-brew associations. Food tastings from local restaurants and caterers will be present to complement the beer on tap.
Admission is $20 for designated drivers, $50 for general admission and $100 for VIPs, who will be admitted at 6 p.m. and benefit from a VIP zone, with exclusive food and beer, and air-conditioned restrooms.